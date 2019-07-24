AP Source: Panthers agree to deal with 1st-round pick Burns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with defensive end and first-round pick Brian Burns on a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season.

Financial terms were not immediately available, but Burns is slotted to make approximately $13.5 million on the rookie wage scale.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because Burns has not yet signed the contract and the team has not announced the move. Burns reported to training camp Wednesday morning and is expected to sign the deal later in the day.

Burns was selected No. 16 overall.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Burns played at Florida State. He is expected to serve as an edge rusher when the Panthers alternate to a 3-4 defensive front.