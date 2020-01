Twenty years.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick enjoyed two decades of dominance with the New England Patriots — a staggering 17 AFC East titles, nine AFC championships, and six Super Bowl rings. And now, it appears over. Brady enters the offseason with no contract, and at 42 years old, does Bill Belichick want to bring him back or start anew and rebuild on the fly?

If the Patriots go in another direction, Tom Brady will be the most attractive free agent QB since Peyton Manning landed in Denver. And before you freak out about Brady wearing a jersey besides the Patriots one to end his career, remember: Joe Montana finished up in Kansas City, Brett Favre finished his career in Minnesota, and of course Manning retired a Denver Bronco.

With odds provided by FOX Bet, here are my four best bets as to where Tom Brady is likely to be under center for Week 1 in 2020.