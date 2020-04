We’re approaching two weeks until the 2020 NFL Draft, and Mock Draft 8.0 ushers in several changes.

New names pop up near the end of the first round, including a running back; the cornerbacks and safeties are falling; and I’ve firmly settled on four QBs in the first round. While I’m still not buying anyone trading up for Tua, I do have the Patriots taking a quarterback, as my Jordan Love-to-New England projection from February 28th has gained national steam.

And of course, the whole thing will kick off with a QB going No. 1. So let's get to the mock, shall we?