The nearly four-month sprint to the NFL Draft is almost over, and this week’s draft figures to be one of the wildest ever, from the presentation to the selections.

Teams haven’t been able to do in-person interviews since the Combine. Medical exams haven’t happened. I’ve got a few significant changes in the final mock draft, with Tua Tagovailoa falling out of the Top 10, and two fast-rising players entering the first round.