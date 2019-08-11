NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on faith, being his father’s legacy, and more

Video Details

'Insane. Crazy. Ridiculous. Fake. A dream.' 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo can think of a lot of words to describe his journey from Greece to basketball superstardom. In his own words, he explains what it means to be his father's legacy, how he got here, and what he tells others who hope to follow in his footsteps.

More Videos »