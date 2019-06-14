Greatness: JaVale McGee relives winning back-to-back Championships with the Warriors
JaVale McGee reminisces on winning back-to-back championships with the Golden State Warriors. Hear why JaVale McGee's encounter with greatness was being apart of the Warriors championship reign during the 2017 & 2018 NBA Finals.
