NBA All-Stars celebrate MJ’s 56th birthday by sharing their favorite Jordan stories
Video Details
They all wanted to be like Mike. At the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, basketball's biggest stars relive their favorite Michael Jordan moments -- and, for the young guns, share when they first became aware of the greatness that is His Airness.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618