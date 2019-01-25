With James Harden’s epic scoring streak, Chris Broussard ranks the top 5 dominant NBA streaks ever
Video Details
James Harden has 21 straight games of at least 30 points -- the longest streak since the merger. BUT he's not No. 1 on Chris Broussard's top 5 most dominant streaks in the NBA's modern era.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618