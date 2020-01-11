Young, Atlanta set for matchup with Brooklyn

Atlanta Hawks (8-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Brooklyn Nets. Young currently ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Nets have gone 11-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 48.5 rebounds per game and is 4-15 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Hawks are 5-20 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is 1-21 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 42.7 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 122-112 in the last matchup on Dec. 21. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 39 points, and Young led Atlanta with 47 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinwiddie has averaged 22.5 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Nets. Joe Harris has averaged 12.9 points and added five rebounds while shooting 42.2 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Young is averaging 28.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter has averaged 15.7 points and added 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 104.4 points, 49.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Wilson Chandler: day to day (hamstring), Garrett Temple: day to day (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Hawks: Bruno Fernando: day to day (personal), Jabari Parker: out (illness).