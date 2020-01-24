Western Conference battle pits Utah against Dallas

Dallas Mavericks (28-16, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (31-13, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams.

The Jazz are 17-8 in conference play. Utah averages 45.8 rebounds per game and is 20-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Mavericks are 17-9 in Western Conference play. Dallas averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 12-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.1 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Joe Ingles is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 9.0 assists while scoring 29.1 points per game. Dorian Finney-Smith has averaged 5.9 rebounds and added 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 122.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Mavericks: Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles).