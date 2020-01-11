Toronto hosts San Antonio after overtime win

San Antonio Spurs (16-21, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs following the Raptors’ 112-110 overtime win over the Hornets.

The Raptors have gone 14-6 at home. Toronto is 12-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46.4 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are 5-12 on the road. San Antonio gives up 115.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Raptors and Spurs face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry has averaged 20.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka has averaged 17.3 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 53.6 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Bryn Forbes leads the Spurs averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 11.6 points per game and shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 27.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 65.3 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 120.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Norman Powell: day to day (shoulder), Fred VanVleet: day to day (hamstring), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).

Spurs: None listed.