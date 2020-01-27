Top scorers face off in Clippers-Lakers matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (33-14, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (36-10, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard meet when the Lakers take on the Clippers. Davis is ninth in the NBA averaging 26.5 points per game and Leonard is seventh in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Lakers are 4-2 against Pacific Division opponents. The Lakers rank fourth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by LeBron James averaging 10.7.

The Clippers are 6-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. The Clippers are fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.3 points in the paint per game led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 15.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 111-106 in the last matchup on Dec. 25. Leonard led the Clippers with 35 points, and Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Dwight Howard is shooting 77.2 percent and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for the Lakers.

Leonard has shot 46.6 percent and is averaging 27.4 points for the Clippers. Lou Williams has averaged 21.1 points and totaled 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.0 percent over the last 10 games for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 116.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.8 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 117 points, 48.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), JaVale McGee: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Patrick Patterson: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: out (groin).