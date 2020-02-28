The 2019-2020 season has been a nightmare for the Golden State Warriors.

After moving into the new Chase Arena in San Francisco, the Warriors roster has been decimated by injuries, leading them to the worst record in the NBA.

But, there is a reason for optimism waiting right around the corner.

BREAKING: Steph Curry reportedly will return to the Warriors' lineup this Sunday against the Wizards 👏 https://t.co/0Q3VLccNa8 pic.twitter.com/7u2uXlToYG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 25, 2020

After missing the past four months of the season with a fractured left hand, two-time league MVP Stephen Curry is set to make his return to the Warriors lineup this on March 1.

Curry has only played four games this season and struggled in those games to get free, considering the Warriors are without Klay Thompson (torn ACL) and Kevin Durant departed to Brooklyn in free agency.

However, the news of Curry’s return has led to questions about the upside of the decision.

.@RicBucher doesn't believe Steph Curry should play this season "It smells a lot like the Kevin Durant decision in terms of if you're really leaving it up to the player, of course he wants to play but is it the smartest thing in the big picture?" pic.twitter.com/6y51oHl2TK — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 27, 2020

But, fact is, Golden State needs some sign of life. Curry is that and then some.

There is always a chance of re-injury, or injury period, whenever a player steps on the floor. That shouldn’t deter Steph from coming back and playing.

In other words, hoopers hoop.

Steve Kerr on those who think the Warriors should sit Stephen Curry the rest of the season: “If the point is, he might get hurt, then what’s the point of ever playing anybody?” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 19, 2020

There has also been word of Curry wanting to play in this summers Olympics in Tokyo.

What better way to prepare for the Olympics than to get more in-game reps?

Steph Curry 'definitely' wants to play for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics, per @Rachel__Nichols It would be Curry's first time on the Olympic team. pic.twitter.com/AQSa7wkEzl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2019

Curry is the leader of the Golden State franchise. His presence is about more than wins and spectacular plays.

Although, there is always a chance that fans will witness something like this when the chef is in the kitchen:

They do have a timeout, decide not to use it.

Curry, way downtown…

BANG! BANG!

Oh what a shot from Curry! Four years ago today. #StephGonnaSteph pic.twitter.com/5kYAruhamX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 27, 2020

Or this!

Seven years ago today, Stephen Curry scored a career-high 54 points at Madison Square Garden vs. the New York Knicks. Curry made a then-franchise high 11 three-point baskets in the game. pic.twitter.com/Q4ZcRBfj0v — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 27, 2020

Never forget the chef’s greatest creations.

What to expect from Curry remains. But you can’t underestimate the power of a little sunshine in northern California.

Congrats, Bay Area. Brighter days are ahead.