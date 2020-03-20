Steph and Ayesha Curry are supporting Feeding America through their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation

With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Steph Curry is a global basketball icon, but in Northern California, he has become so much more.

Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Now, the Charlotte native – who has become a 3-time NBA champion, 2-time NBA MVP and 6-time All-Star – has also become a son of the Bay Area.

So when the coronavirus pandemic struck the U.S. and the San Francisco area, Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, used their platform and their own Oakland foundation to raise funds for those in-need.

Feeding America is a nationwide nonprofit organization made up of dozens of food banks that feed tens of millions of individuals annually.

Through their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, the Currys have a goal to raise $200,000 for Feeding America.

And in just over two days, they have already raised over $100,000.

You can donate or keep up with their progress here.

The mission of the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation is to empower children through each of those three activities:

We launched Eat. Learn. Play. because we see the tremendous need that exists all around us and want to do what we can to help improve the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the country. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood— nutrition, education and physical activity— Eat. Learn. Play. is designed to help ensure an equal road to success for all kids.

Steph Curry’s shoe sponsor, Under Armour, entered the fray to support Steph and Ayesha’s mission.

Days before the Currys began the fundraiser, Steph was already imploring the community to take the adequate measures to protect each other from the coronavirus.