With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, professional athletes are using their platforms to facilitate financial support for arena workers and those affected by COVID-19 across the nation. Each day, we will feature a philanthropic effort taking place in the sports world.

Steph Curry is a global basketball icon, but in Northern California, he has become so much more.

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH Article continues below ... — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Now, the Charlotte native – who has become a 3-time NBA champion, 2-time NBA MVP and 6-time All-Star – has also become a son of the Bay Area.

So when the coronavirus pandemic struck the U.S. and the San Francisco area, Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, used their platform and their own Oakland foundation to raise funds for those in-need.

The effects of COVID-19 are being felt in many communities and its our responsibility to prevent hunger for those that need a helping hand. With @eatlearnplay, we are in the fight and hope you can join us in any way possible. https://t.co/qMwum7DYqM — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 19, 2020

Feeding America is a nationwide nonprofit organization made up of dozens of food banks that feed tens of millions of individuals annually.

Through their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, the Currys have a goal to raise $200,000 for Feeding America.

And in just over two days, they have already raised over $100,000.

You can donate or keep up with their progress here.

The mission of the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation is to empower children through each of those three activities:

We launched Eat. Learn. Play. because we see the tremendous need that exists all around us and want to do what we can to help improve the lives of kids and families in Oakland, the Bay Area, and across the country. Rooted in three of the most vital pillars for a healthy childhood— nutrition, education and physical activity— Eat. Learn. Play. is designed to help ensure an equal road to success for all kids.

Steph Curry’s shoe sponsor, Under Armour, entered the fray to support Steph and Ayesha’s mission.

Big time thanks to my partners @UnderArmour for coming through & stepping up big 💪🏽 we all in this fight together https://t.co/gzaQPsHLrE — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 19, 2020

Days before the Currys began the fundraiser, Steph was already imploring the community to take the adequate measures to protect each other from the coronavirus.