San Antonio travels to Detroit for non-conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (7-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-13, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs take on Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons in out-of-conference play.

The Pistons have gone 5-4 in home games. Detroit is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs have gone 2-7 away from home. San Antonio is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Griffin has averaged 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Luke Kennard has averaged 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Dejounte Murray ranks second on the Spurs with 6.3 rebounds and averages 9.9 points. DeRozan has averaged 4.8 rebounds and added 20.4 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 95.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 91.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Spurs Injuries: Chimezie Metu: out (foot), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (thigh).