Russell Westbrook is taking the Houston Rockets to new heights

Just as one rocket ship was being grounded, another was set to blast off.

"Early in the season Russ wasn't taking advantage of [the space and shooting] b/c he thought he was part of the shooting. Now, he's just driving & kicking or driving & finishing. You're seeing the best version of Russ you've seen in a couple of years." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/xoAZgKpPmi — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

Article continues below ...

Something is happening in H-Town that hasn’t happened in years: There is a new No. 1.

Or, at least a new No. 1A.

"All of a sudden James Harden and Russell Westbrook have room to work. … You saw it last night w/ Russ dropping 41, he's on an incredible streak — 24 straight games w/ over 20 points. And James Harden is coming off back-to-back 40-point performances." — @ChrisCanty99 pic.twitter.com/L1nA66EuOQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

Russell Westbrook, over the last ten games, has been vintage Westbrook, averaging 34.1 points, 7.4 assists and 8.4 rebounds. And despite James Harden’s struggles in recent weeks, the Rockets are 7-3 in their last 10 games and are trending up.

It begs the question, is this team better when Westbrook is better?

Westbrook is also shooting 50 percent from the field in this 10-game stretch and has gotten away from three-point shooting, only attempting 11 total.

Now, Russell has missed three games in the past 10, and the Rockets have gone 2-1 in those games.

But as of late, when he’s on, so is the team.

"I don't know if the Lakers are going to go 1-for-11 from three ever again in a matchup like that. LeBron won't have 2-point 4th quarters ever again like that. Things are working now for the Rockets, but I do have longterm concerns about Houston." — @SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/ei0Hompnk9 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

Houston might have some rebounding issues. They traded Clint Capela for Robert Covington earlier this week in an effort to bolster their three-point attack.

"If you're going to beat this Rockets team, you have to crush them on the glass. They're going to beat you from three. … The Rockets are going to be a headache. They're more likely to be a dominant final 30 games of the regular season team than postseason team." —@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/GAaDP5LjHg — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

But how valuable are rebounds if you’re making shots?

Or if your defense is finally clicking?

"The Rockets are going to be able to score on anybody. But they went up against the Lakers & were really good defensively. In the last 3 games, in the 4th quarter, they're giving up less than 20 points. … If those numbers hold up, they can go to the NBA Finals." —@SIChrisMannix pic.twitter.com/ouMEo7QxkF — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 7, 2020

There might be some skepticism about the Rockets’ approach, but with the way Westbrook is controlling the game, they are becoming scarier by the game.

Take Thursday’s win over at STAPLES Center for example.

If someone told you Harden would score 14 points on 3-for-10 shooting – including 1-for-6 from three – and the Rockets would beat the Lakers by 10 on the road, what would have been your reaction?

Exactly.

Fortunately, Houston had Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook went off for 41 PTS (17-28 FG) in the Rockets win vs the Lakers. He also joined LeBron & The Big O as the only players in NBA history with 20,000 PTS, 7,000 AST, 6,000 REB.pic.twitter.com/IB7my73oD5 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 7, 2020

And, he scored those 41 points on 61 percent shooting, making the effort even more impressive.

If the last month is any indication, Westbrook is hitting his stride in Houston.

Russell Westbrook, last 30 days: 33.4 PPG (2nd in NBA, Lillard)

52.6 FG% (2nd in NBA, Giannis)*

8.2 APG (5th in NBA) pic.twitter.com/nu6SqBVJmk — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 7, 2020

While both the Beard and the Brodie are critical to the Rockets’ success, we know what Harden can do.

He is – and has been – the rocket ship in its entirety.

But Westbrook might be that extra bit of rocket fuel Houston so desperately needs.