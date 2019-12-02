Phoenix faces Charlotte, looks to break 3-game skid

Phoenix Suns (8-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix enters the matchup against Charlotte after losing three straight games.

The Hornets are 4-5 in home games. Charlotte has a 6-2 record in one-possession games.

The Suns have gone 3-3 away from home. Phoenix is 1-5 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Hornets and Suns square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is averaging 18.2 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Terry Rozier has averaged 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Ricky Rubio leads the Suns averaging 7.8 assists while scoring 13.5 points per game. Devin Booker has averaged 6.5 assists and scored 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 99.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 83.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.5 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: day to day (left calf).

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Mikal Bridges: day to day (bruised quad), Cameron Johnson: day to day (illness), Cheick Diallo: out (illness), Aron Baynes: day to day (calf).