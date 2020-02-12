The Sixers’ Joel Embiid serves as the NBA’s great, big enigma

When the Philadelphia 76ers decide to play – like, really decide to play – they are dangerous.

Embiid responds in a big way 🤫 pic.twitter.com/i0OPsgrHbg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2020

But it all relies on the approach of the guy in the graphic.

Which guy? The one who got booed during introductions last night?

Sixers starting lineup with Embiid coming out hearing boos pic.twitter.com/8SNL8z5Ovm — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 12, 2020

Yep! That guy.

If that guy, Joel Embiid, dominates the game like his skill set allows him to, the Sixers have the potential to land in the NBA Finals.

This Clippers-Sixers game could be a Finals preview – if the Sixers could play this hard every night, especially Simmons and Embiid, 2 very special talents on both ends. Tonight they were just better than a LA team handicapped by PG going 3-15. Kawhi just couldn't overcome him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 12, 2020

If he doesn’t?

He, and others, could be on their way out of town.

"Embiid is certainly hearing the talk that he might get traded. Ben Simmons is hearing that Trae Young and Ja Morant have now become the hot young PGs. Maybe, just maybe, they're beginning to wake up." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/jdpegOGVEd — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 12, 2020

Things all came to a head on Monday night, when Embiid took “being Embiid” a bit too far for Philly fans.

Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler on Instagram 🍿 pic.twitter.com/bnmVDIKfdT — ESPN (@espn) February 11, 2020

See where the booing came from?

Luckily for Embiid, negative energy only serves to fuel his flame.

👀 It seems Embiid & the 76ers' fans are friends again (via @sixers)pic.twitter.com/EN9JklPffU — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 12, 2020

Trolling your own home crowd = Expert Level Trolling.

Antagonism aside, Embiid played his butt off in one of the biggest games of the season: a nationally televised contest with one of the West’s NBA Finals favorites in the Los Angeles Clippers.

Embiid says NO! ❌ pic.twitter.com/lVURJSUZpa — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2020

Have you seen a bunch of 7-footers who can defend from the perimeter to the paint like that?

Of course you haven’t.

But – there’s always a ‘but’ – Embiid isn’t that every night, a fact that frustrates fans and media alike.

"We know how good Philly can be. They can be a dominant team, yet 40 hours ago Embiid is flirting w/ the competition openly. … Their A+ game is still the 2nd best in the conference. I'm frustrated this team is so hot and cold and Embiid is so hot and cold." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/ae5UWvKRKH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2020

Yes, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the East and in the NBA. Their only losses are at the hands of Miami, Boston, Utah, Dallas, San Antonio, Denver and Philadelphia.

WAIT…Philadelphia?!

We know. One regular season win over the Bucks doesn’t mean they can actually beat the Bucks in a seven-game series.

Plus, the Sixers are currently fifth in the East and staring at a first round matchup with the Miami Heat, a team that has defeated Philly three out of four times this season.

But – another ‘but’ – the playoffs are a different animal. For example, the Bucks won the season series against the Toronto Raptors last season before Toronto went through Milwaukee before eventually winning the NBA title.

In addition, the Sixers still have a path to move up in the standings if they get hot. After losing four in a row, they have won their last three on the backs of Embiid and second superstar, Ben Simmons.

In fact, over the last three games, Embiid is averaging 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, while Simmons is pitching in 22.3 points, 10.0 assists, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

"I have to give Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons credit, they rose to the occasion against a quality team. … Embiid has to continue to be the dominant force inside. He has tremendous moves, he has a chance to dominate the paint & I thought he did a great job." — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/yT4EbYmPyf — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 12, 2020

The Sixers won’t take the floor again until after the All-Star Break, but Embiid and Simmons will share the floor for the All-Star game.

We’ll see if they’ll both be representing Philadelphia come this time next season.