Orlando plays Cleveland on 5-game road slide

Orlando Magic (6-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits Cleveland looking to break its five-game road skid.

Article continues below ...

The Cavaliers are 4-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 2-7 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Magic are 4-7 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 2-9 when allowing 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 94-85 in the last matchup on Oct. 23. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 21 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Thompson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland has averaged 2.9 assists and 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 17.7 points and has added 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Markelle Fultz is shooting 50.4 percent and has averaged 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 104.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 100.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Kevin Love: day to day (back), John Henson: day to day (hamstring).

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).