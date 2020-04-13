With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Another day, another virtual hangout.

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo sat down with Kristen Ledlow and Candace Parker on Monday to discuss his mentality as the season is under suspension.

Though it has been a difficult road to recovery, he embraced the challenge of getting back to full health after suffering a torn patella tendon last season.

“I can’t control what’s going on out there, but I can control my mentality.”@VicOladipo shares how he’s using the NBA hiatus to come back even stronger with @KristenLedlow & @Candace_Parker on the latest episode of "Ledlow & Parker" ➡️ https://t.co/hjXZbl5XGG pic.twitter.com/ihPtFgOXyU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2020

Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang and Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris also found the time to hop on a video chat.

Both players attended Iowa State University and Niang detailed how his recruitment to the university went about.

The story of how the legend got to Iowa state @BigGameTae https://t.co/f0ZbCz2UGP — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) April 13, 2020

Portland Trailblazers rookie forward Nassir Little has taken up teaching the fundamentals of basketball in his off time.

He’s teaching how footwork and balance are essential to selling a good jab step when on the court.

Work on your footwork and balance‼️@2ez_nassie from the @trailblazers teaches the Jab Drill 🔥 Keep working on your moves #JrNBAatHome #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/adj0IEHJjg — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) April 13, 2020

Go ahead and try that at home, kids.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova got outside for a morning run.

And don’t worry, he was practicing social distancing at the same time.

On Easter Sunday, we learned that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul might be an NBA All-Star but that doesn’t make him unstoppable in all facets of basketball.

Allie Quigley, a guard for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, eliminated Paul from this weekend’s live H-O-R-S-E competition in the first round.

Take a look back at the top highlights from @alliequigley's Round 1 victory over @CP3 in the @NBA HORSE Challenge. 🔥 Next up for @alliequigley is a matchup with @ZachLaVine! Semifinals & Finals: Thursday 4/16 at 9 pm/et on @espn pic.twitter.com/gDzs7I5XrM — WNBA (@WNBA) April 13, 2020

Over in the MLB, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen has an alter ego.

He introduced the world to Lawrence “Larry” McCutchen on his Twitter account.

Everyone has been talking about Lawrence McCutcheon aka “Larry.” Welp, I introduce to you🤦🏾‍♂️… pic.twitter.com/MX61CslYhR — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) April 13, 2020

Wonder if Larry knows his way around the diamond, too…

In the MLS, Colorado Rapids striker Kei Kamara has decided to make his own Christmas musical in April.

The backyard can be a stage, if you didn’t know.

And in the NFL, free agent defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. joined retired NFL-er Chris Long for his podcast, which was video bombed by Long’s son.