Cancellations, empty arenas: Here’s where the sports world stands with the coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports leagues and events on a global scale, with events being canceled or otherwise altered seemingly by the minute.

Here are updates from across the sports world:

College Basketball

On Thursday, the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be canceled:

Multiple conferences had already decided to cancel their conference tournaments, including all of the Power 5 conferences:

NBA

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for the virus, issued statements on Thursday:

NBA owners are hoping that the 2019-20 season can resume relatively soon, according to reports:

And on Thursday, Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the possibility of the NBA season being canceled in its entirety:

NASCAR

NASCAR made a public statement on Thursday about its upcoming events:

MLS

On Thursday morning, Major League Soccer suspended games for 30 days.

International Soccer

After a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, La Liga has suspended play for the first and second divisions:

Real Madrid players are currently quarantined:

The cancellations have spread to USA soccer, UEFA and CONCACAF:

NFL

Even though it’s not NFL season, teams are still taking precautions regarding coronavirus:

NHL

The NHL has put a pause on the 2019-20 season:

College Football

As universities continue to cancel in-person classes, their football programs are following suit:

MLB

Major League Baseball is suspending spring training and delaying Opening Day:

The effects of Donovan Mitchell’s positive diagnosis on Thursday have reached the New York Mets organization:

PGA Tour

The PLAYERS Championship will continue as scheduled, but without fans:

ATP Tour

Men’s professional tennis took its own measures to combat coronavirus on Thursday morning:

Boxing/MMA

One of the most anticipated fights in UFC history – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at Barclays Center.

It will now be in jeopardy.

Bellator 241 will go on but without fans:

