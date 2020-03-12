The coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports leagues and events on a global scale, with events being canceled or otherwise altered seemingly by the minute.

Here are updates from across the sports world:

College Basketball

On Thursday, the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be canceled:

Multiple conferences had already decided to cancel their conference tournaments, including all of the Power 5 conferences:

"Our student-athletes are at the center of all of our decisions." The @bigten commissioner Kevin Warren joins @TheAndyKatz to discuss the sequence of events leading to the tournament's cancellation 👇 pic.twitter.com/6ayK6VimQt — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 12, 2020

Just spoke to AAC commissioner Mike Aresco: "There was no way we could defend playing this. We wanted to be proactive in protecting our student athletes." Quite a flurry in the past 20 minutes here. Big 12, SEC, Big Ten have followed suit. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 12, 2020

NBA

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for the virus, issued statements on Thursday:

NBA owners are hoping that the 2019-20 season can resume relatively soon, according to reports:

NBA owners are encouraging of commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the league's suspension in 30 days, sources tell ESPN. League is expected to make a formal announcement on an initial timetable soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

And on Thursday, Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the possibility of the NBA season being canceled in its entirety:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver comments on the possibility of the season ending. pic.twitter.com/VvVM53yCjZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2020

NASCAR

NASCAR made a public statement on Thursday about its upcoming events:

MLS

On Thursday morning, Major League Soccer suspended games for 30 days.

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/FLUqzttwrK — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) March 12, 2020

MLS planning to reschedule postponed matches on the back-end of the season in the fall. Last season and this season have ended a month earlier than typical in order to stream-line the campaign, so there is flexibility. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) March 12, 2020

International Soccer

After a Real Madrid basketball player tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, La Liga has suspended play for the first and second divisions:

Official statement. LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29. 📝 https://t.co/8PugprnNoP pic.twitter.com/lkAlD64WUA — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 12, 2020

Real Madrid players are currently quarantined:

La Liga have announced that the league has been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak. Real Madrid's players have also been placed into quarantine. Full story: https://t.co/VEUsW5jJy6 pic.twitter.com/Ba9ynZzAzN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 12, 2020

The cancellations have spread to USA soccer, UEFA and CONCACAF:

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷 Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course. — UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020

Concacaf suspends Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect Read More: https://t.co/da5ppF6Wvz Concacaf suspende la Liga de Campeones Concacaf Scotiabank con efecto inmediato Más Informaciones: https://t.co/rhK9176abh pic.twitter.com/G6Y7v3Rw3x — Concacaf (@Concacaf) March 12, 2020

U.S. Soccer has called off the upcoming #USMNT and #USWNT friendlies amid the coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/gL0EFxwXpr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2020

NFL

Even though it’s not NFL season, teams are still taking precautions regarding coronavirus:

Multiple NFL teams are discussing shutting down their training facilities due to the Coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

If NFL teams in fact shut down their training facilities, as many are now discussing, then it would be challenging at best to start the new league year next week, when buildings are closed and more pressing issues face their communities and this country. https://t.co/ReXxk5CZdH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

The NFL says it has no plans to move the start of the league year. Still on for next Wednesday, March 18. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2020

NHL

The NHL has put a pause on the 2019-20 season:

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

College Football

As universities continue to cancel in-person classes, their football programs are following suit:

Notre Dame announces the suspension of spring practice and recruiting visits in concert with the University at large, per a statement from head coach Brian Kelly. Notre Dame will not have in-person classes until at least April 13. There will be no classes of any kind next week. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) March 12, 2020

We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues. In addition, our coaches will not recruit off campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 11, 2020

MLB

Major League Baseball is suspending spring training and delaying Opening Day:

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/0bWS5VTRPu — MLB (@MLB) March 12, 2020

“For baseball, this situation is unprecedented… We’ve never seen anything quite like this.”@Ken_Rosenthal reacts to MLB suspending spring training and delaying the start of the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/7LQZECknDs — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2020

The effects of Donovan Mitchell’s positive diagnosis on Thursday have reached the New York Mets organization:

https://t.co/nY1PgUTXG1 #Mets have been touched by the coronavirus through #Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The team says they will be addressing this matter today in a statement — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 12, 2020

PGA Tour

The PLAYERS Championship will continue as scheduled, but without fans:

PGA TOUR statement by Commissioner Monahan on THE PLAYERS and upcoming events as it pertains to the Coronavirus. — THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERSChamp) March 12, 2020

PGA TOUR events – across all Tours – will proceed as scheduled, but without fans through the Valero Texas Open. Additionally, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship has been postponed.https://t.co/xl2a7VCSsm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2020

ATP Tour

Men’s professional tennis took its own measures to combat coronavirus on Thursday morning:

The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour due to public health & safety concerns over COVID-19. — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 12, 2020

Boxing/MMA

No shock but California State Athletic Commission has announced all combat cards are off thru the end of March due to #coronavirus. — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) March 12, 2020

Statement from Oscar De La Hoya: “This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been cancelled for the month of March due to concerns regarding COVID-19. Therefore, our March 19 and… https://t.co/BN5bdJOZbr — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) March 12, 2020

One of the most anticipated fights in UFC history – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at Barclays Center.

It will now be in jeopardy.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will ban all gatherings with 500 or more people to battle the coronavirus. https://t.co/9FfxNBbID9 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2020

Bellator 241 will go on but without fans:

Out of an abundance of caution for all parties, #Bellator241 on Friday, March 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena will be closed to the public. Refunds for ticketholders will be available at their original point of purchase. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) March 12, 2020

