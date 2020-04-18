Parts 1 and 2 of the ‘The Last Dance’ will air on Sunday – but here’s a bunch of stuff to consume first

We’re just a day away from the debut of ESPN’s 10-part docu-series chronicling the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, entitled The Last Dance.

Over the past few weeks, The Last Dance has been the talk of social media, as sports fans have been gearing up for its much-anticipated release.

So, before you become engulfed on Sunday, we decided to gather pretty much everything we could to get you ready in advance, from player interviews to fun facts to video clips:

Ramona Shelburne details how the docu-series came to life

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tells the story of how this story was born – and why its coming to life in 2020.

Kerr previews the docu-series

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr won three titles in Chicago, from 1996-98.

He became famous for this spot-up jumper in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals, assisted by Jordan:

That shot sealed the Bulls’ fifth title.

He spoke to USA Today about The Last Dance.

Scott Burrell still loves Jordan

In many of the The Last Dance preview clips, you see Jordan tormenting his teammates in practice.

One of those teammates is Scott Burrell, who played one season in Chicago in 1997-98.

Despite Jordan’s harsh treatment, Burrell said this week that he appreciates Jordan.

His treatment of Burrell and others, which will be seen for the first time by millions of fans, is presumably what led Jordan to have concerns about what people will think about him beginning Sunday:

Former Chicago players discuss the 90s Bulls

Toni Kukoc and Bill Wennington both played on 1997-98 Bulls, the focus of The Last Dance, and both were a part of the second Chicago three-peat.

Horace Grant and Stacey King were both a part of the first Bulls three-peat from 1991-93.

Wennington also did an exclusive interview with The Athletic ahead of Sunday.

Longtime reporter Sam Smith remembers Jordan, Bulls

Sam Smith, a longtime NBA reporter and author of The Jordan Rules, answered questions from fans in advance of The Last Dance.

He also cleared up that infamous quote from Jordan regarding Republicans and sneaker shopping.

Bulls remember Jordan’s game-winner in Utah

In case you are unfamiliar with Jordan’s final points in a Chicago Bulls uniform, here’s your chance to get familiar.

Jordan was a famous gambler – even during games

Apparently, Jordan didn’t save his gambling for off the court.

He even played the odds during timeouts – kinda.

Jordan had a sense of humor

Despite his tyrannical personality, Jordan was a fun-loving guy, as evidenced by this clip:

Pippen enjoyed the final three titles the most

As you can see in the previous clip, Jordan and running mate Scottie Pippen had a successful professional and personal relationship.

Pippen said recently that he enjoyed the second of the Bulls’ two three-peats more than the first.

What we hope to see in The Last Dance

A great piece from The Ringer, highlighting 10 different storylines from Chicago’s final championship season that we hope are a part of The Last Dance docu-series.

Dennis Rodman was a character – but he produced

There is only one Dennis Rodman.

And that Dennis Rodman, although unpredictable off the court, was the opposite on the court – you knew what you would get every night.

We’re almost dancing, folks.

We’re almost dancing.