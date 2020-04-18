We’re just a day away from the debut of ESPN’s 10-part docu-series chronicling the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, entitled The Last Dance.

Article continues below ...

Over the past few weeks, The Last Dance has been the talk of social media, as sports fans have been gearing up for its much-anticipated release.

So, before you become engulfed on Sunday, we decided to gather pretty much everything we could to get you ready in advance, from player interviews to fun facts to video clips:

Ramona Shelburne details how the docu-series came to life

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tells the story of how this story was born – and why its coming to life in 2020.

For two decades, footage from the Bulls “Last Dance” sat in a vault in Secaucus, NJ. Michael Jordan controlled the rights, and wasn’t ready to make a documentary. But on the day of the Cavs championship parade in 2016, he finally said yes. https://t.co/AhmRU7ttfA — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 18, 2020

Kerr previews the docu-series

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr won three titles in Chicago, from 1996-98.

He became famous for this spot-up jumper in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals, assisted by Jordan:

That shot sealed the Bulls’ fifth title.

He spoke to USA Today about The Last Dance.

Steve Kerr shares memorable stories of Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls ahead of "The Last Dance" documentary https://t.co/aUG0Ijelf9 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 14, 2020

Scott Burrell still loves Jordan

In many of the The Last Dance preview clips, you see Jordan tormenting his teammates in practice.

One of those teammates is Scott Burrell, who played one season in Chicago in 1997-98.

Despite Jordan’s harsh treatment, Burrell said this week that he appreciates Jordan.

“I hope people don’t think he’s a bully, he harasses players. It was just tough love,” Burrell said in an interview with the Daily News. https://t.co/R2Hy2KGl58 @SBondyNYDN — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) April 18, 2020

His treatment of Burrell and others, which will be seen for the first time by millions of fans, is presumably what led Jordan to have concerns about what people will think about him beginning Sunday:

Former Chicago players discuss the 90s Bulls

Toni Kukoc and Bill Wennington both played on 1997-98 Bulls, the focus of The Last Dance, and both were a part of the second Chicago three-peat.

The 90s Bulls were something else. We sat down Toni Kukoc and Bill Wennington together to share some stories from the era, presented by @BudweiserUSA: pic.twitter.com/xbaGm6AYDB — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 12, 2020

Horace Grant and Stacey King were both a part of the first Bulls three-peat from 1991-93.

Which Bulls championship was your favorite? We sat down Stacey King and Horace Grant together to share some stories from the 90s era, presented by @BudweiserUSA: pic.twitter.com/h4RsnH3s8B — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 12, 2020

Wennington also did an exclusive interview with The Athletic ahead of Sunday.

Special thanks to former Bulls center and three-time champ Bill Wennington (⁦@34billy42) for taking some time to talk⁩ Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’ documentary. https://t.co/gJ6wwBuTKf — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) April 18, 2020

Longtime reporter Sam Smith remembers Jordan, Bulls

Sam Smith, a longtime NBA reporter and author of The Jordan Rules, answered questions from fans in advance of The Last Dance.

When was Michael Jordan at his best? The first three-peat or the second?@SamSmithHoops opens his mailbag: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 18, 2020

He also cleared up that infamous quote from Jordan regarding Republicans and sneaker shopping.

So Mike was talking sneakers and I was talking politics and Mike was being Mike and this is the real story in anticipation of the Last Dance documentary. https://t.co/yT6RIGpM92 — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) April 15, 2020

Bulls remember Jordan’s game-winner in Utah

In case you are unfamiliar with Jordan’s final points in a Chicago Bulls uniform, here’s your chance to get familiar.

F is for the Final Shot. MJ with the game-winner over the Jazz for the 6th Championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/svtqON6rvf — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 11, 2020

Jordan was a famous gambler – even during games

Apparently, Jordan didn’t save his gambling for off the court.

He even played the odds during timeouts – kinda.

This was the most tame (as in, TV-friendly) Michael Jordan gambling story I could think of to ask Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr about when we sat down last month…and it still floored a lot of people 😲 pic.twitter.com/LkPcMeOVxK — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 17, 2020

Jordan had a sense of humor

Despite his tyrannical personality, Jordan was a fun-loving guy, as evidenced by this clip:

"I'm doo-doo, he's s—." MJ and Scottie Pippen's postgame press conference during the 1997 playoffs is hilarious 🤣 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/8HMDGazSf8 — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2020

Pippen enjoyed the final three titles the most

As you can see in the previous clip, Jordan and running mate Scottie Pippen had a successful professional and personal relationship.

Pippen said recently that he enjoyed the second of the Bulls’ two three-peats more than the first.

Scottie Pippen says which Bulls three-peat felt more special to himhttps://t.co/fFcHPaHkba — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) April 5, 2020

What we hope to see in The Last Dance

A great piece from The Ringer, highlighting 10 different storylines from Chicago’s final championship season that we hope are a part of The Last Dance docu-series.

From Michael Jordan’s famed ruthlessness to Dennis Rodman’s famed exploits, @YourManDevine runs down 10 story lines we’re hoping #TheLastDance sheds new light on: https://t.co/IFva44Kybh — The Ringer (@ringer) April 16, 2020

Dennis Rodman was a character – but he produced

There is only one Dennis Rodman.

Rodman should be given a 48-hour "leave with permission." When Rodman exceeded the time limit, MJ went to Vegas and brought him back. — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) April 13, 2020

And that Dennis Rodman, although unpredictable off the court, was the opposite on the court – you knew what you would get every night.

Did You Know❓ Dennis Rodman led the league in rebounds per game with 15.0 in 1997-98. It was his seventh-consecutive rebounding title. #TheLastDance — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 18, 2020

We’re almost dancing, folks.

We’re almost dancing.