Love still in concussion program, status for Game 1 unknown

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love is attended to after he and the Celtics Jayson Tatum collided head to head in the first quarter. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Six of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH on May 25, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love remains in concussion protocol and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is still unclear.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue gave an update Tuesday before the team flew to San Francisco for Thursday’s opener. The Cavs are playing the Golden State Warriors in the finals for the fourth straight year.

Love missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals at Boston after banging heads with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum in the previous game. Jeff Green started for Love in Game 7 and finished with 19 points with eight rebounds in Cleveland’s 87-79 victory.

Love has played center and forward this season and is averaging 13.9 points and 10.0 rebounds this postseason. He sat out the 2015 finals with a separated shoulder.