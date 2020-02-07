The 2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters have been finalized, now that the second annual All-Star Game Draft has taken place.

Article continues below ...

A year ago, many were critical of Giannis’ draft selections, so all eyes were on him to see if he would have a better draft this year.

Let’s just say LeBron might have gotten the better of Giannis yet again.

Giannis is a historically bad drafter. Just unprecedented in incompetence. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 7, 2020

That might be a little harsh. But it’s also pretty accurate.

Last year, Team LeBron bested Team Giannis in the All-Star Game and it appears LeBron has the inside track to victory again this year.

His squad boasts Davis along with Damian Lillard, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Luka Doncic, which make up six of the top 10 scorers in the NBA.

James seemed to focus more on the players he is comfortable with, selecting his own teammate in Davis, and selecting Leonard, Lillard, Harden and Ben Simmons, all of whom played on his team in last year’s game.

Throw in Chris Paul – James’ fellow banana boat brother – and there are a bunch of familiar faces around the King in Chicago for the All-Star matchup.

TEAM GIANNIS IS SET! What do you think of his picks?🤔 pic.twitter.com/dhUgPB6uSI — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 7, 2020

An argument can be made that Team LeBron boasts the best power forward (Davis), best point guard (Lillard), two best shooting guards (Harden, Doncic), and two best small forwards (James, Leonard) in the NBA this season.

And if Team LeBron is in need of a clutch bucket, it also has the advantage there, considering Paul leads the league in fourth quarter scoring, and just last year, Lillard did this in the All-Star Game:

Great choice, @KingJames. As you know, @dame_lillard always puts on a show 👀 pic.twitter.com/gay7tnZSUZ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 7, 2020

Everything seemed to go right for James in this draft, so much so that he even selected players that Antetokounmpo had his eyes on.

LeBron drafted Jayson Tatum onto his All-Star team. Giannis was mad because he said Tatum was his next pick. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) February 7, 2020

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, drafted more first-time selections, choosing Brandon Ingram, Rudy Gobert, Pascal Siakam, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and Trae Young.

He also made it a point to draft the other two players with African heritage to his team, in Siakam and Joel Embiid.

Africa will be well represented on #TeamGiannis… Giannis selects Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XrkVfvjqM1 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2020

In addition, what can’t be ignored is that Team Giannis has…Giannis. And on Thursday, he scored 36 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Bucks over the 76ers.

“I picked guys that are going to play hard..that are going to grind.”@Giannis_An34 caught up with @KristenLedlow after the Bucks’ win to discuss his #NBAAllStar draft selections. pic.twitter.com/m52ILHOD5A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2020

On Feb. 16, we’ll see if the grind pays off.