The world reacts to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death

Tragedy struck on Sunday, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, among several others, including one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna.

The tragic death of the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter was met with shock and mourning:

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and former NBA MVP, as well as an 18-time All-Star. His 33,643 career regular season points is good for fourth on the all-time scoring list; he was surpassed on that list on Saturday night by LeBron James, and tweeted his congratulations to James after the game: