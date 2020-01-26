Tragedy struck on Sunday, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, among several others, including one of his daughters, 13-year-old Gianna.

BREAKING UPDATES STORY DEVELOPING: Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others died in helicopter crash. https://t.co/6gePGDp55S — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

Thousands of fans have shown up outside of Staples Center to remember Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/3xzBZlsfI8 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) January 26, 2020

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

The tragic death of the 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter was met with shock and mourning:

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/AqLsRWMxl9 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 26, 2020

I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Literally this morning you reached out to me ….😔 I love you forever unc❤️ I love you pic.twitter.com/3oVgvKKUkm — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) January 26, 2020

A moment of silence for Kobe Bryant and a moving national anthem. pic.twitter.com/KLIA15wlGC — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 26, 2020

Bought flowers to bring to staples center. When the florist saw that I wanted purple and yellow she asked, “for Kobe?” I nodded. When she finished I asked what I owed her. she shook her head, handed me the flowers and said “it’s LA”. I almost cried. LAs love for Kobe is powerful — Zach Schwartz (@zachzachzach) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Tiger Woods reflects on the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/t4F2Sqj57Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 26, 2020

LeBron James in tears as he exits the Los Angeles Lakers team plane following the news of Kobe Bryant's death. James passed Kobe for 3rd on the all-time scoring list yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4gUYmRjUqI — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) January 26, 2020

"We're standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," host Alicia Keys says #GRAMMYs https://t.co/k6dOKYyZEH pic.twitter.com/2Gv26Hq7xr — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/P88GwIwmYV — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

Perfect from @SeanGrandePBP (radio voice of the Boston Celtics): "As Celtics fans, we didn’t think Kobe Bryant could break our hearts one more time. We were wrong." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 26, 2020

MSG just switched the exterior lights to Purple and Gold. #RIPmamba pic.twitter.com/H5jPyScW4q — Connor Nolte (@nolte) January 26, 2020

Neymar paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by holding up the iconic No. 24 after scoring for PSG. 🙏 (via @beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/svYirpiOTZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 26, 2020

MSG ceiling is lit up in purple and gold pic.twitter.com/qDgP4oaIDO — Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Struggling to process what is now a reality. Kobe’s life after basketball was just beginning and his second act was going to be even greater. His legacy, Gigi’s legacy both will live on forever! — Derek Fisher (@derekfisher) January 26, 2020

.@ZO2_ honors Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on his shoes before today's game pic.twitter.com/QFaTLxI1hP — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020

"He inspired so many people," Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I’ll never forget the battles but what I really admired was the father he was to his girls. Rest In Peace old friend with your angel Gianna 💔 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 26, 2020

I am at a loss for words..Kobe and Gianna you will never be forgotten. What a blessing to see your impact you have had in this world, Kobe. Prayers for the Bryant family. Rest In Peace, little brother and Gigi.. pic.twitter.com/x6EkJaARDD — Karl Malone (@TheDeliverer_32) January 26, 2020

Full statement from Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers Chairman, on behalf of the organization: pic.twitter.com/BcAl7Jp8TB — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2020

NO NO NO NO KOBE!!!!!!! PLEASE BE A DREAM. KOBE CAN’T BE GONE😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. I cannot believe I just typed those words. Just impossible to comprehend. He was becoming as big a force in his second career as he was on the court. God bless his wife and children. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 26, 2020

Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG — John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

I’m feeling numb – words can’t describe the impact Kobe has had on the world, LA, and the Lakers – not to mention the influence he had in my life as someone I grew up idolizing. I loved him – and send my condolences to all the families who lost someone today. RIP — Joey Buss (@Jbuss) January 26, 2020

Monty Williams: Basketball is not that important right now. Rest in Peace, Kobe.#Rip24 pic.twitter.com/oEQu7qaNr5 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family. Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed. 💙 pic.twitter.com/4Ib96yFxgg — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 26, 2020

Just got back into Dallas and heard the news about Kobe. My heart just dropped and I feel empty. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

To all of my friends, thank you. Each of you have shared part of yourself with me and made my life better. I have tried to do the same. If you were here I would hug you like I just hugged my family. It hurts that it takes a tragedy to remind us of our mortality.#hugyourfriends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

.@TheTraeYoung walked off the court and hugged his mom a very long time after he warmed up. You could see the emotion on his face. #TrueToAtlanta #NBA pic.twitter.com/e4F87EcTjq — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) January 26, 2020

The Rockets & Nuggets hold a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/5LV9ddyi42 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

Prayers to his family and all the families affected.. This hurt my heart. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 26, 2020

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was the reason I played basketball with so much love. I’m so sorry to the entire Bryant family. Tonight is for you. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2020

“That’s a legend. He did so much for the game of basketball. A lot of people looked to Kobe Bryant, including myself.” Lamar Jackson on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/7guQmmGgAE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 26, 2020

A moment of silence for Kobe Bryant at the #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/BdQ5KzMFw8 — Courtney Jasmin (@CourtneyWESH2) January 26, 2020

I just can’t believe it — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 26, 2020

Capitals' Captain Alex Ovechkin on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/ojeLVkg2Hc — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2020

This times a million ⚡️ https://t.co/udkOp9dTFO — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 26, 2020

God Bless Kobe & his family…one of the great competitors ever…life is short & precious…hug your loved ones-#Respect #Mamba — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) January 26, 2020

How absolutely horrifying. Watching Kobe totally embrace post-basketball life has been awesome. Getting to do all the things he didn’t get to do while he was playing. Getting so wrapped up in his daughter’s basketball. The films. All of it. This is just unspeakably awful. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 26, 2020

I really don’t know what to say. I feel like crying. My sincerest prayers go out to Kobe’s family and the entire basketball world, which was also Kobe’s family. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 26, 2020

What a sad day today. @kobebryant you’re a legend. I remember being in the front row of a Celtics-Lakers game & u came by shouting my name. It put a huge smile on my face- such an honor to be recognized from the greatest. You’ll be missed. Sending my love & prayers to your family pic.twitter.com/LLcDv9VKLT — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 26, 2020

My heart is heavy with the news of Kobe Bryant. Prayers go out to his family right now through this unthinkable time. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) January 26, 2020

.@JoeBiden says he learned of Kobe Bryant’s death after getting off his campaign bus in Des Moines. “It makes you realize you’ve got to make everyday count,” he says. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) January 26, 2020

I mourn with the world. Lost a legend. No words. I’m messed up. RIP @kobebryant , Gianna and the rest of the passengers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 27, 2020

“For those Kobe fans that are out there, that are feeling like I feel right now, just try and think of all the joy that he brought you.” Brian Shaw reacts to the reported passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/WjAwmIHQle — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

💔🖤 — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 26, 2020

Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant. To us in Philly he was one of ours. His loss will be felt throughout the city. #ripkobe — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 26, 2020

Horrible!!!! RIP my man 😞🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/anrin1KfWZ — Dana White (@danawhite) January 26, 2020

They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1fYnKHbnt7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 26, 2020

This is just overwhelming. It is unreal. — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) January 26, 2020

Shaking. Sick. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Just met Kobe while training at his facility for the NFL. RIP to a legend. Gone too soon 🐐 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 26, 2020

Warriors were practicing when the news of Kobe Bryant's death broke. They called off practice, canceled media availability. Like every emotionally rocked NBA franchise right now, a ton of people in the organization were connected to him in various ways. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 26, 2020

Kobe lived just down the road. Everyone in the area had nothing but great things to say about him. Rare for someone of his stature. A true legend. Incredibly sad — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) January 26, 2020

Shocked and saddened about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. His mantra was “live today to inspire tomorrow” and he inspired millions. My heart goes out to his beloved family. pic.twitter.com/f25D74QzR5 — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the tragic passing of @kobebryant. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, the @Lakers and @NBA family. pic.twitter.com/vqnDcWScNZ — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 26, 2020

RIP to a legend who meant so much to so many. You will be remembered forever as the champion you are.🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRVuSf157X — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 26, 2020

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

…HE was ‘different’. Our discussion not long back was about ‘daughters’ AND transitions. He sought to make a DIFFERENCE. He just got started & he created many paths.. Ive said many times as a young-HE was the most manner able ‘athlete’ I ever met. He was DIFFERENT #RIPKOBE248 pic.twitter.com/hdrxcWWVsj — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 26, 2020

Mamba mentality forever. RIP Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. My thoughts, love, and prayers are with the Bryant family. Always full of love and respect each time we met up. Never forgotten my brotha! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/0YfxbZvHJG — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 26, 2020

What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family. Rest In Peace, Kobe. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 26, 2020

I’ll never forget how delirious with joy #KobeBryant was after he won his #academyaward

He was giddy as he hugged it out with me and ⁦@DanStanczyk⁩ and was thrilled when I mentioned his tremendous interviews with my dear friend ⁦@Cabbie⁩

Prayers for his family pic.twitter.com/6P22W0BBWd — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) January 26, 2020

No words can express how I feel or how much I idolized this man. Thank you Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/JStSGrzCX9 — AJ Epenesa (@ajepenesa24) January 26, 2020

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, and former NBA MVP, as well as an 18-time All-Star. His 33,643 career regular season points is good for fourth on the all-time scoring list; he was surpassed on that list on Saturday night by LeBron James, and tweeted his congratulations to James after the game:

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

LeBron James wore shoes last night honoring Kobe Bryant, who he passed on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. “Mamba 4 Life. 8/24 KB” pic.twitter.com/EQHTP58pZ5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 26, 2020