Love, Williamson and other NBA players have vowed to support arena workers while NBA play is suspended
As major sports leagues and sporting events reacted to the coronavirus outbreak over the last 48 hours, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love decided to take action.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
With the cancelation of the NBA, MLS and more, hourly arena workers will be without paychecks as well.
Over the course of the past few years, Love has used his platform to speak out about more than sports.
In recent years, he has become a major advocate for mental health awareness.
If you’re reading this and you’re having a hard time, no matter how big or small it seems to you, I want to remind you that you’re not weird or different for sharing what you’re going through. Just the opposite. It could be the most important thing you do. It was for me. (My story in bio.)
Love isn’t the only player who has stepped up to the plate in order to support arena staffers during the NBA suspension.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo followed Love’s lead, announcing on Friday that he will donate $100,000 to the Bucks staff at Fiserv Forum.
It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽
Following Antetokounmpo’s donation, the Milwaukee Bucks announced they will match any of their players donations going forward for their staffers.
Following the donation of $100,000 by @Giannis_An34 to the impacted Fiserv Forum staff, the Bucks organization is proud to match all Bucks player donations to part-time arena workers. pic.twitter.com/BV02TGua0z
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin pledged to support workers on Friday afternoon:
New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson has pledged to pay the salary of workers at the Smoothie King Center for the next month:
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
On Wednesday night, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was the first to mention implementing a plan to ensure staffers are paid during the NBA’s coronavirus suspension.
“I reached out … to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.”
Soon after Cuban’s announcement, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler followed suit and vowed workers will be taken care of.
On Friday afternoon, the Houston Rockets joined the movement:
