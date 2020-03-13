As major sports leagues and sporting events reacted to the coronavirus outbreak over the last 48 hours, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love decided to take action.

With the cancelation of the NBA, MLS and more, hourly arena workers will be without paychecks as well.

wow. Kevin Love donating $100,000 "in support of the Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the cancellation of the NBA season." what an incredible gesture https://t.co/oJVdpxATZa — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) March 12, 2020

Over the course of the past few years, Love has used his platform to speak out about more than sports.

In recent years, he has become a major advocate for mental health awareness.

Love isn’t the only player who has stepped up to the plate in order to support arena staffers during the NBA suspension.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo followed Love’s lead, announcing on Friday that he will donate $100,000 to the Bucks staff at Fiserv Forum.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Giannis joins in on helping out during the NBA hiatus pic.twitter.com/Z0uLtHcwBj — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 13, 2020

Following Antetokounmpo’s donation, the Milwaukee Bucks announced they will match any of their players donations going forward for their staffers.

Following the donation of $100,000 by @Giannis_An34 to the impacted Fiserv Forum staff, the Bucks organization is proud to match all Bucks player donations to part-time arena workers. pic.twitter.com/BV02TGua0z — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 13, 2020

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin pledged to support workers on Friday afternoon:

Blake Griffin joins Giannis and Kevin Love in donating $100k for employees affected by NBA hiatus pic.twitter.com/v4QNZ8gj57 — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) March 13, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson has pledged to pay the salary of workers at the Smoothie King Center for the next month:

On Wednesday night, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was the first to mention implementing a plan to ensure staffers are paid during the NBA’s coronavirus suspension.

“I reached out … to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.” –Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Thank you to @Chime for partnering up with us 🙌 https://t.co/KkQ6Inl1Vd — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 13, 2020

Soon after Cuban’s announcement, Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler followed suit and vowed workers will be taken care of.

Hawks will take care of employees amid NBA hiatus, owner Tony Ressler says https://t.co/5fWUnrtmjg — AJC (@ajc) March 13, 2020

On Friday afternoon, the Houston Rockets joined the movement:

The Rockets are the latest team to give their part-time and hourly employees assistance during the NBA's coronavirus suspension https://t.co/PrSbGshD4A — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 13, 2020

