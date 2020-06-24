On Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley announced that he won’t travel to the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Enter JR Smith.

Sources: Free agent guard JR Smith is a possibility for the Lakers to sign in wake of Avery Bradley opting not to play in NBA restart. Smith has been in LA working out with several Lakers in past few weeks. He had worked out for the Lakers before they signed guard Dion Waiters. Article continues below ... — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 24, 2020

Lakers superstar LeBron James and free agent guard JR Smith have a long history, and it looks like that history might get extended, as the NBA plans to finish the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and the Lakers are in-need of Bradley’s replacement.

Bradley, who started 44 games this season, said Tuesday that he will not return to the bubble for family reasons. His oldest son, Liam, has previously battled to recover from respiratory illnesses.

ESPN story on starting Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley opting-out of Orlando. “As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family.” https://t.co/Qz4W02wChQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

With Bradley out of the fold, the conversation has turned towards his replacement, and Nick Wright offered a few options on Wednesday morning, including Smith.

“This is a significant loss [for the Lakers] … On the court, this is a big deal for the Lakers … He was brought in for a very specific reason, which is his perimeter defense … Now, the question is how do the Lakers filled that void? … I would sign JR for depth.”

"I 1000% support Avery Bradley. … On the court this is a big deal for the Lakers. Bradley's counting stats aren't wildly impressive but he was brought in for a very specific reason — his perimeter defense. … I'd sign J.R. Smith & consider starting Caruso." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/jp4WaVOkf5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 24, 2020

By signing Smith, the Lakers won’t have to worry about a new piece getting acclimated to playing with their superstar in James. The two spent four seasons together in Cleveland, winning a title in 2016 in the midst of four consecutive NBA Finals appearances for the Cavaliers.

That championship, unfortunately, wasn’t Smith’s most famous Cleveland moment.

Moving on.

Wojnarowski revealed late Tuesday night that the Lakers’ brass had already been in contact with Smith’s agent Rich Paul, who also serves as LeBron’s agent.

Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and Smith’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, were discussing a possible agreement Tuesday night and were expected to speak again Wednesday, sources said.

ESPN story on JR Smith emerging as a leading candidate to join Lakers roster for Orlando restart. https://t.co/krFNVYdzwr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Smith, a 15-year NBA veteran, hasn’t played a game since November 2018 with the Cavaliers. He has career averages of 12.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, but he’s best known for his 3-point sharpshooting, some of which helped the Cavaliers win that title back in 2016 over the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Smith connected on 35.5% (16-for-45) of his threes in the 2016 Finals, second to only Stephen Curry, who shot 40% (32-for-80) from three in the series. The Warriors’ Klay Thompson shot 35% (21-for-60).

With the Cavaliers trailing 2-0 in the series, Smith hit five threes in a pivotal Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals, scoring 20 points in the process.

Considering LeBron and Co. are desperately in-need of 3-point shooting – the Lakers rank 17th in the NBA in 3-point percentage (35.5%) and connect on only 11.2 threes per game, 22nd in the league – ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks JR Smith is a good fit.

“I like this. JR Smith is a career 37% shooter from 3-point range, not to mention the fact that he shoots 37% from 3-point range in the postseason. He’s streaky. Obviously he can defend. He’s a big guard. And from a character standpoint, I don’t think he gets enough credit … If the Lakers bring him onboard, you know that’s something that LeBron James had to support … I hope he gets the job.”

If the Lakers ultimately decide to pull the trigger on Smith, one thing will be for sure in Orlando: Smith will pull the trigger (from three) for the Lakers.