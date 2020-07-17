With the NBA season getting ready to restart in Orlando, players around the league have begun to announce what social justice messages they will wear on the back of their jersey’s.

Here are the list of players who have announced their choices and which statement they will wear.

Anti-Racist

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has announced that he will wear “Anti-Racist” on the back of his jersey in place of his name for the remainder of the season.

De'Aaron Fox will have "Anti-Racist" on his jersey for the restart for the season. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) July 12, 2020

Black Lives Matter

One of the more popular selections amongst players, “Black Lives Matter,” is going to be very prominent on the backs of jerseys in Orlando.

Among the group of players choosing this statement is Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Khris Middleton.

Bucks’ Khris Middleton says he selected “Black Lives Matter” for the back of his jersey. Says he feels it’s the “most important” message right now. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) July 13, 2020

Other players who will don the statement are Kyle Korver, Troy Daniels, Tyler Cook, Monte Morris and Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets, Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat, Zach Collins of the Portland Trail Blazers, Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings.

Education Reform

CJ McCollum highlights the group of players who have decided to wear “Education Reform” on the back of their jerseys.

CJ McCollum says he chose to put “Education Reform” on the back of his jersey. “In the Black community, people of color, kids are at a disadvantage." — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) July 6, 2020

He will be joined by Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore.

Enough

Washington Wizards forward Admiral Schofield dnd Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will don “Enough” on their uniforms.

Admiral Schofield will put “Enough” on the back of his jersey. “It’s enough of the lies…Enough of the systemaic oppression. It’s enough of not coming to the table and having the conversation. It’s time to talk about it." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 13, 2020

Equality

By far the most popular choice among the players is “Equality,” which will be worn by arguably the league’s brightest star and reigning MVP, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will replace his name with “Equality” on the back of his jersey. Khris Middleton, joined by Kyle Korver, will wear “Black Lives Matter”. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) July 13, 2020

There are a host of other players reportedly wearing this statement on their jerseys as well, including Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic, along with Dallas’ entire roster.

All @dallasmavs players will have the word "Equality" on the back of their jersey during the restart of the season. C/F Dwight Powell said Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, JJ Barea, Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic will have "Equality" on their jersey in their native language. — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) July 9, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard Chris Paul and Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert will also wear the slogan.

Chris Paul will be one of several NBAers to wear 'Equality' on their jerseys when the NBA restarts. https://t.co/5pcB4FENKE pic.twitter.com/hTjbqneRO0 — theScore (@theScore) July 8, 2020

Freedom

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will feature “Freedom” on their uniforms in place of their last names.

Marcus Smart will put “Freedom” on the back of his jersey. Said he would have liked other options but plans to go with that. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 12, 2020

How Many More?

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard leads the pack of players that will wear “How Many More?”

.@Dame_Lillard's jersey for the first four days in Orlando will say, “How Many More?”@AJ_McCord has the story 🏀 https://t.co/ASCXBbH3Yu — KOIN News (@KOINNews) July 8, 2020

He will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green.

I Am A Man

So far, it appears that Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is the only player to have selected this statement.

Jazz guard Mike Conley is going to wear "I Am A Man" on the back of his jersey. Says he and his family decided that would be powerful, and pays tribute to Memphis as well. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) July 14, 2020

Love Us

Boston Celtics forward Semi Olejeye and Denver Nuggets forwards Noah Vonleh and Mason Plumlee will wear “Love Us” on the back of their jerseys.

Semi Ojeleye will put "Love Us" on his jersey name, noting the world has been too full of hate and we need to love each other. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 10, 2020

Peace

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, Los Angeles Clippers guard Rodney McGruder and Sacramento Kings guard Justin James have selected “Peace” as their statement.

#Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. plans to have "Peace" on the back of the jersey for #NBA restart. "Very simple. I encourage everybody to seek peace." pic.twitter.com/0XQ4ZtwObk — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) July 15, 2020

Respect Us

Los Angeles Lakers starting center JaVale McGee headlines the group of players wearing this statement.

JaVale McGee says he will wear "Respect Us" on his jersey. "It's just a blessing to have this platform," he said. — Bill Oram (@billoram) July 11, 2020

He is joined by Phoenix Suns point guard Jevon Carter and Denver Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier.

Say Her Name

Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles and Washington Wizards forward Johnathan Williams are among the players who will wear “Say Her Name” on their jersey, in reference to Breonna Taylor.

Harry Giles is going with "Say Her Name" on the back of his jersey. Said the women in his family have played a big role in life and he wouldn't be where he is without "strong Black women." Also mentioned Breonna Taylor. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) July 12, 2020

Say Their Names

New Orleans Pelicans starting guard Jrue Holiday headlines the group of players who will wear this statement in Orlando.

He is joined by Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw and Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson.

Duncan Robinson said he will wear "Say Their Names" on the back of his jersey for the NBA resumption. "I feel like it demands the conversation to be had." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 12, 2020

Speak Up

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow will wear “Speak Up” on the back of his jersey.

Stand Up

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will wear “Stand Up” on the back of his jersey in Orlando.

Vote

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap leads the group of players who will sport “Vote” on the back of their jerseys.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward Matisse Thybule and Denver Nuggets forward Keita Bates-Diop will also don the statement.

No message

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the most notable player who will not wear a message on the back of his jersey in Orlando and he will be joined by teammates Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Anthony Davis will join LeBron James by wearing name on jersey and not NBA-approved social justice message, per reporthttps://t.co/6pu0M68rtr pic.twitter.com/74RnWdSeHb — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) July 12, 2020

Miami Heat All-Star guard Jimmy Butler has also elected to not wear a statement on the back of his jersey, as well as Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers.

The lack of words @JimmyButler hopes you'll see on the back of his jersey is a statement within itself.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/LlIYfSFl92 — x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 14, 2020

Austin Rivers says he will wear his name on the back of his jersey. He also wanted to wear Trayvon Martin's name, that was not an option. As someone from Orlando, it resonated with him. — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) July 14, 2020

This is a developing story