NBA players have chosen which social justice messages to wear on their jerseys

With the NBA season getting ready to restart in Orlando, players around the league have begun to announce what social justice messages they will wear on the back of their jersey’s.

Here are the list of players who have announced their choices and which statement they will wear.

Anti-Racist

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox has announced that he will wear “Anti-Racist” on the back of his jersey in place of his name for the remainder of the season.

Black Lives Matter

One of the more popular selections amongst players, “Black Lives Matter,” is going to be very prominent on the backs of jerseys in Orlando.

Among the group of players choosing this statement is Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Khris Middleton.

Other players who will don the statement are Kyle Korver,  Troy Daniels, Tyler Cook, Monte Morris and Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets, Jae Crowder and Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat, Zach Collins of the Portland Trail Blazers, Hamidou Diallo of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings.

Education Reform

CJ McCollum highlights the group of players who have decided to wear “Education Reform” on the back of their jerseys.

He will be joined by Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and Sacramento Kings guard Kent Bazemore.

Enough

Washington Wizards forward Admiral Schofield dnd Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will don “Enough” on their uniforms.

Equality

By far the most popular choice among the players is “Equality,” which will be worn by arguably the league’s brightest star and reigning MVP, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There are a host of other players reportedly wearing this statement on their jerseys as well, including Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic, along with Dallas’ entire roster.

Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard Chris Paul and Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert will also wear the slogan.

Freedom

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley, Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Boston Celtics forward Enes Kanter, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will feature “Freedom” on their uniforms in place of their last names.

How Many More?

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard leads the pack of players that will wear “How Many More?”

He will be joined by Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green.

I Am A Man

So far, it appears that Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is the only player to have selected this statement.

Love Us

Boston Celtics forward Semi Olejeye and Denver Nuggets forwards Noah Vonleh and Mason Plumlee will wear “Love Us” on the back of their jerseys.

Peace

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr., Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, Los Angeles Clippers guard Rodney McGruder and Sacramento Kings guard Justin James have selected “Peace” as their statement.

Respect Us

Los Angeles Lakers starting center JaVale McGee headlines the group of players wearing this statement.

He is joined by Phoenix Suns point guard Jevon Carter and Denver Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier.

Say Her Name

Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles and Washington Wizards forward Johnathan Williams are among the players who will wear “Say Her Name” on their jersey, in reference to Breonna Taylor.

Say Their Names

New Orleans Pelicans starting guard Jrue Holiday headlines the group of players who will wear this statement in Orlando.

He is joined by Toronto Raptors guard Patrick McCaw and Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson.

Speak Up

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow will wear “Speak Up” on the back of his jersey.

Stand Up

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will wear “Stand Up” on the back of his jersey in Orlando.

Vote

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap leads the group of players who will sport “Vote” on the back of their jerseys.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward Matisse Thybule and Denver Nuggets forward Keita Bates-Diop will also don the statement.

No message

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the most notable player who will not wear a message on the back of his jersey in Orlando and he will be joined by teammates Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Miami Heat All-Star guard Jimmy Butler has also elected to not wear a statement on the back of his jersey, as well as Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers.

This is a developing story