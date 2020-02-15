Jayson Tatum is ready to take over as the Boston Celtics’ leading man

Jayson Tatum’s first two seasons in the NBA were a bit of a rollercoaster.

During his rookie season, he was part of a sensational playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals. His second season, however, was somewhat disappointing.

In year three, it appears that Jayson Tatum has finally arrived as a superstar player in the NBA.

Every single part of this play was elite. Jayson Tatum, ladies and gentlemen. (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/CIaymiml5u — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 9, 2020

The 21-year old Tatum is putting it all together, and with Kyrie Irving out of the picture, it seems Tatum is ready to be the Boston Celtics’ best player.

Kyrie Irving's departure has allowed Jayson Tatum to flourish in Boston. @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/r5nQ1JAJRo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 14, 2020

Last month, Tatum was named to his first NBA All-Star Game. And on Thursday night, he went toe-to-toe with one of the NBA’s best in Kawhi Leonard.

Not only did he help carry the Celtics to a victory in double-overtime, Tatum completely dominated that individual matchup down the stretch.

Kemba saw something special from Jayson Tatum against Kawhi's Clippers 👀 pic.twitter.com/IQvajhKVIs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 14, 2020

Tatum wasn’t just phenomenal on offense, but he also showed off his versatility as a defender.

Fourth quarter + OT stats tonight:

Jayson Tatum: 17 points, 6/9 FG

Kawhi Leonard: 5 points, 2/9 FG — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 14, 2020

Jayson Tatum guarded Kawhi on 24 possessions and held him to 4-12 shooting — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 14, 2020

It was the type of two-way performance, during a nationally televised game, that felt like an All-Star was ascending into superstardom. And the scary part is these performances are becoming common for Tatum.

Over the last 14 games, he has scored 20+ points 12 times. In three of those games, he has crossed the 30-point mark, and in one of them ,he had a 40-point explosion.

Did Jayson Tatum just bust out a between the legs crossover into a side step 3? Yes, yes he did. (via @celtics)pic.twitter.com/o6183CcONK — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2020

The leap in Tatum’s game could be chalked up to the natural progression of a young player. Players such as Paul George, Pascal Siakam, and Russell Westbrook made similar leaps in their third seasons in the NBA.

But there is also something to be said for having great chemistry in the locker room. Last year’s Celtics, reportedly, didn’t have that.

SUPERSTAR JAYSON TATUM pic.twitter.com/shaSmESVGs — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 14, 2020

With the departure of Irving and arrival of Kemba Walker, many thought Tatum would still be placed in a complimentary role with the Celtics this season.

That is not the case.

He hasn’t just taken a lead role, he has taken over the role as closer and is becoming the face of a franchise that is contending for an NBA Finals appearance and more.

JAYSON TATUM HAMMER 😤 pic.twitter.com/gx7YGnosYo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 14, 2020

The term ‘showtime’ is usually reserved for the Celtics’ Los Angeles rivals.

But the ‘Jayson Tatum Show’ at TD Garden in Boston has proven to be one of the hottest tickets in the NBA world this season.