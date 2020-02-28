Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden are officially feuding

Don’t call it an MVP battle – it’s just a battle between two MVPs.

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the last two NBA MVP winners, and in recent weeks, the two have taken their budding rivalry to new heights.

In fairness to Harden, Giannis started it.

Remember when Giannis did this to James Harden? pic.twitter.com/P7oNGzzdht — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 28, 2020

Well, that was a long time ago.

But yes, Antetokounmpo has been throwing more than a basketball into Harden’s face.

That was the first jab, and maybe it was a fair one. Harden is a legendary ball-pounder.

But then, there was this after the All-Star game:

"Offensively we were just trying to find whoever James Harden was guarding." Giannis explained his team's strategy in the All-Star Game's final minutes. pic.twitter.com/cIUPFyyxJn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2020

Petty, much?

Harden mostly sat by and ignored the comments from Antetokounmpo…until this week.

"When it's all said and done people will appreciate it more. But I wish I could just run, be 7 feet & dunk. That takes no skill at all. I gotta actually learn how to play basketball & have skill." James Harden on #TheJump w/ @Rachel__Nichols

Full Video https://t.co/adwKb6ygzA pic.twitter.com/rXy0H7IeRD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 28, 2020

That is a clap-back of epic proportions.

Harden clearly didn’t think the “I want somebody who will pass the ball” comments were funny.

The Beard pointed out that he averages more assists than both Giannis and Kemba Walker, whom Antetokounmpo picked ahead of Harden in the All-Star Draft.

"James Harden led this league in assists, just remember that. And he is the most revolutionary perimeter player in the history of the NBA."@RealSkipBayless on Giannis' critique of Harden pic.twitter.com/qSmKsCFzEi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2020

You know all those complaints from the older generation about today’s stars being too friendly?

This isn’t that.

Relive the entire feud from start to finish:

Wobvestigation: Harden vs. Giannis Cold War …how we got here.https://t.co/0SqCVwNZuB pic.twitter.com/bXQwUyDDdl — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 28, 2020

Now, despite these two men being arguably the best two players in the game…

…Giannis and the Bucks are having a banner year, and Antetokounmpo is presumed a shoo-in to win his second consecutive MVP award.

"James Harden has a made a choice. It's going to be money, points and 'give me the ball.' That's not winning you games in May and June." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/dbidpQopo7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 28, 2020

But, it looks like Harden will win his third consecutive scoring title, and that’s what makes this rivalry so fun: both players approach the game in vastly different ways.

Antetokounmpo is a force of nature that wears you down over the course of the game.

Harden is a smooth three-level scorer, with a mesmerizing handle and unlimited range.

"That's a head shot and that's what Harden should've said. Whatever you think about James Harden, ball hog all that, it's hard to argue he's not one of the top players in NBA history."@ShannonSharpe on Harden's clapback at Giannis pic.twitter.com/r1gBxb8O3R — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 28, 2020

All the talk has been about the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers landing in the NBA Finals to face Milwaukee, but with the Harden-Antetokounmpo rivalry heating up, we have another Finals matchup to root for.

Until then, we’ll have to settle for the Milwaukee-Houston game on March 25.

Hopefully, this battle of MVPs is still alive and well.