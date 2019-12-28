Eastern Conference leader Milwaukee and Orlando square off

Orlando Magic (14-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic face the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are 18-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 28-5 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Magic are 9-9 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando has a 3-14 record against opponents above .500.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Bucks defeated the Magic 110-101 in their last meeting on Dec. 9. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 32 points, and Evan Fournier paced Orlando scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton is averaging 18.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nikola Vucevic has shot 44.8 percent and is averaging 17.6 points for the Magic. Jonathan Isaac is shooting 46.4 percent and has averaged 11 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 50.1 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 41.7 percent shooting.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 102.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Eric Bledsoe: out (leg), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (shoulder), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (ankle), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).