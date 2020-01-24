Davis, Lakers set for matchup with the 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers (36-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (29-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Davis ranks ninth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

The 76ers are 20-2 on their home court. Philadelphia averages 108.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Lakers are 20-4 on the road. Los Angeles is 32-9 when scoring 100 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons leads the 76ers with 8.5 assists and scores 16 points per game. Al Horford has averaged 12.7 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Davis leads the Lakers with 9.2 rebounds and averages 26.3 points. LeBron James has averaged 23.1 points and totaled seven rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 104.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring), Joel Embiid: out (hand).

Lakers: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), JaVale McGee: day to day (illness).