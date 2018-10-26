Cousins continues recovery, takes part in Warriors’ practice

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins has taken part in practice with the Golden State Warriors for the first time, though there is still no timetable for his return to game action.

Cousins joined the Warriors in their workout Thursday night in New York, where they will play the Knicks on Friday. The All-Star center’s work on the court thus far had been limited to individual and 1-on-1 drills as he recovers from a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Cousins was hurt in January while playing for New Orleans and signed a one-year deal with the NBA champions in the offseason.

The Warriors announced Monday that Cousins was making good progress and would soon be incorporated into certain aspects of practice, though not scrimmaging. He then took part in Golden State’s game-day shootaround Wednesday before a home victory over Washington.