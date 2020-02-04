Celtics play the Magic on 4-game win streak

Orlando Magic (22-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (34-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into a matchup with Orlando as winners of four games in a row.

The Celtics are 23-9 in conference play. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Enes Kanter averaging 3.0.

The Magic are 15-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has an 18-10 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Celtics won the last matchup between these two squads 109-98 on Jan. 24. Kemba Walker scored 37 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 21.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Celtics. Daniel Theis is shooting 66.6 percent and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.6 points per game and shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. Markelle Fultz is shooting 47.8 percent and has averaged 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 44 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 101.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Kemba Walker: out (hip), Marcus Smart: out (right thigh).

Magic: Khem Birch: out (back), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).