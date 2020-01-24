Bulls expect Markkanen to miss 4-6 weeks with hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss four to six weeks because of an injured right hip.

The Bulls said Friday the 7-footer from Finland had an MRI a day earlier.

Markkanen is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had appeared in all 46 games, though he played through a sprained left ankle the past three weeks.

The Bulls were 10th in the Eastern Conference at 17-29 entering Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.