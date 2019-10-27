Fall-in’ for you: Tacko Fall was cheered on by both teams in his debut game

Despite the New York Knicks losing by double digits in their home opener last night, they were still cheering … just not for their own players. Tacko Fall received a warm welcome during his debut game for the Boston Celtics.

Tacko Fall's NBA Debut pic.twitter.com/o5wH10KHGw — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) October 27, 2019

Fall is tall – the 7-foot-6 undrafted rookie was 2 of 4 on the floor with three rebounds. He scored his first NBA points with a dunk, where his feet were still on the ground.

Tacko Fall just scored his first NBA points. No video needed, here’s a picture. pic.twitter.com/7NwOJoTn9v — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 27, 2019

Fans love Fall due to his size. His extreme height and enormous hands impress everyone when he goes for the introductory handshake.

"Big Tack! You looking sharp boy." Kemba complimenting his new teammate Tacko Fall 😃 pic.twitter.com/6rZ1RH3kd2 — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2019

The Knicks fell to the Celtics 95-118, while their fans also fell … but for Tacko Fall.

