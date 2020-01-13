Booker and the Suns face the Hawks

Phoenix Suns (16-23, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Atlanta. He currently ranks eighth in the league scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 4-14 in home games. Atlanta ranks last in the Eastern Conference shooting 31.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns have gone 7-9 away from home. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference with 27.8 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 9.3.

The Suns won the last meeting between these two teams 128-112 on Nov. 14. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 30 points to help lead Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is scoring 17 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is shooting 45.1 percent and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 25.8 points and has added 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Rubio has averaged 8.9 assists and scored 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 102.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 108.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bruno Fernando: out (personal), Trae Young: out (hamstring), Jabari Parker: out (illness).

Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).