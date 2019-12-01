Beal, Washington set for matchup against Los Angeles

Washington Wizards (6-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (14-6, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal currently ranks fifth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 11-1 at home. Los Angeles ranks second in the league with 48.9 rebounds led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 7.9.

The Wizards are 3-7 on the road. Washington is 2-5 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams leads the Clippers with 6.2 assists and scores 21.7 points per game. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 51.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Davis Bertans leads the Wizards averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.8 points per game and shooting 44.1 percent from beyond the arc. Thomas Bryant is shooting 61.9 percent and has averaged 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 100.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, six steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points on 52.5 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 92 points, 38.7 rebounds, 21 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (hamstring).

Wizards Injuries: CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).