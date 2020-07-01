With all the ways the the NBA season has been disrupted, many have suggested this season will come with an asterisk.

At least one current player agrees — but from a different perspective.

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that this year’s title deserves a positive asterisk to recognize just how difficult of a journey it’s been:

“I think whoever wins it should have [an] asterisk next to it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won. … Only season ever like this. EVER.”

Giannis, on people putting an asterisk on this title: "This is going to be the toughest championship you could ever win." — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) July 1, 2020

Rivers isn’t alone in the sentiment. Giannis Antetokounmpo also told reporters on Wednesday that this championship will be unlike any other:

Of course, the idea of an asterisk is to mark a championship as different from all the others, often with the connotation as being less than a typical title.

Clippers coach (and Austin’s father) Doc Rivers says that through that lens, the 2020 champion will deserve more than an asterisk:

Doc Rivers said he was talking to Adam Silver last week and they agreed that this season’s champion will deserve a gold star instead of an asterisk because of how mentally resilient the team that survives three months in Orlando will have to be. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) July 1, 2020

And as our FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers maintains, that resilience should indeed be celebrated:

“I get it. It will be different when things come back, but it’s just that — different. Not worse. Not tainted. Different.

“The hunt for the title doesn’t become a lottery. If anything, it should be held up as a special kind of triumph. Sports is a reflector of life in so many ways. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that mental resilience and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances are characteristics to be celebrated.”

Yet at least one Hall of Famer has a different perspective. Back in May, Shaquille O’Neal explained that a long-shot champion in particular could mean the need for an asterisk:

“Any team that win this year, there’s an asterisk. They’re not going to get the respect.

“What if a team that’s not really in the mix of things all of a sudden wins with a new play-off format? Nobody is going to respect that.”

Shaq’s not about an altered NBA season, making an example of the 1999 Spurs.

And our Skip Bayless says that these playoffs, which he believes are stacking up in LeBron’s favor, will have to come with a caveat:

“They fell short of playing an 82-game season … It’s gonna be five months since [James] played a basketball game.

“He’ll be in the bubble, refreshed, reinvigorated, everything feeling good. … The break is so long, it’s unprecedented, and it’s going to give a huge break to LeBron.”

Speaking of LeBron, the Lakers and Bucks are tied for the best odds to win the title at +250, followed by the Clippers (+300), Rockets (+1600) and Celtics (+1800).

Which of the two Los Angeles NBA teams is the better bet to win the NBA title? — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) June 23, 2020

It’s worth noting that every team had played at least 63 games prior to the NBA’s hiatus. So teams in the bubble will end up playing at least 71 times, or 86.6% of a full season.

For comparison, the lockout-shortened 1999-00 and 2011-12 seasons were 66 and 50 games long, respectively, or 80.5% and 60.1% of a complete season.

A few players I talked to earlier this month all agreed that the idea of an asterisk, assuming people aren’t testing positive left and right, is crazy and that this will be the hardest title to win.

A few players I talked to earlier this month all agreed that the idea of an asterisk, assuming people aren't testing positive left and right, is crazy and that this will be the hardest title to win. Stevens said today, "Whoever wins it is going to really earn it." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) July 1, 2020

Then again, neither featured a five-month break before the playoffs.

