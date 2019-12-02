76ers play the Jazz on 3-game win streak

Utah Jazz (12-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (14-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will look to keep its three-game win streak going when the 76ers take on Utah.

The 76ers are 9-0 in home games. Philadelphia averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jazz are 4-7 on the road. Utah averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 106-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 6. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 24 points, and Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz ranks second on the 76ers averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 9.2 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Tobias Harris has averaged 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Mitchell has averaged 24.9 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Jazz. Mike Conley has averaged 4.2 assists and scored 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 85.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring).

Jazz Injuries: None listed.