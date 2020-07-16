HIGHLIGHTS: 2020 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race | NASCAR on FOX
Chase Elliott won the 2020 NASCAR All Star race in dominating fashion, taking the lead midway through the race and never looking back. For only the second time in NASCAR All Star race history, the race was not held in Charlotte, NC. Both times an Elliott came out on top. Chase's father, Bill Elliott, won the race in Atlanta in 1986.
