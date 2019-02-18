Denny Hamlin & Joe Gibbs on Daytona 500 win, J.D Gibbs | FULL POST-RACE PRESS CONFERENCE
Video Details
It was an emotional Daytona 500 for Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin, who won the 2019 running of the Great American Race just weeks after the passing of Joe Gibbs' eldest son, J.D., at the age of 49 following a years-long fight with a degenerative neurological disease. Hamlin dedicated the win to J.D., and Joe Gibbs called Sunday's win the biggest victory of any in his life. In a moment of levity, meanwhile, Hamlin explained why he told good friend Michael Waltrip to "kiss his [expletive]" over the radio as he wrapped up his win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618