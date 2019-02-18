Video Details

It was an emotional Daytona 500 for Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin, who won the 2019 running of the Great American Race just weeks after the passing of Joe Gibbs' eldest son, J.D., at the age of 49 following a years-long fight with a degenerative neurological disease. Hamlin dedicated the win to J.D., and Joe Gibbs called Sunday's win the biggest victory of any in his life. In a moment of levity, meanwhile, Hamlin explained why he told good friend Michael Waltrip to "kiss his [expletive]" over the radio as he wrapped up his win.