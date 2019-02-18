Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones talk Daytona 500 | FULL POST-RACE PRESS CONFERENCE
After their impressive finishes at the 2019 Daytona 500, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Erik Jones break down what happened, Denny Hamlin's win, the late J.D. Gibbs, the end of the restrictor plate era, whether this was Busch's best shot to win the Daytona 500, the battle of the manufacturers, and much more.
