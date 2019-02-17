Full Daytona 500 Grid Walk: Exclusive look at every 2019 Daytona 500 car
Video Details
Before they started their engines, FOX Sports got up close and personal with each of the cars running the 2019 Daytona 500. Take an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour on the track.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618