Hendrick Motorsports crew chiefs explain how their role in NASCAR has evolved over the years
Ray Evernham, Greg Ives, and Chad Knaus, talk with Larry McReynolds about how the role of NASCAR crew chief has evolved, and how it will continue to change in the future.
