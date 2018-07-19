Chase Briscoe wins in a photo finish at Eldora | 2018 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR
Video Details
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Highlights: Chase Briscoe barely beats Grant Enfinger to the line to win the Eldora Dirt Derby.
