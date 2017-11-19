Crew members from each and every team line up to give Dale Earnhardt Jr. high-fives before his last race

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Crew members from every single team line up on pit road to high-five Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he rolls out onto the track for the final time.

More NASCAR Videos

Final takeaways from Martin Truex Jr.'s popular championship victory in Miami

Final takeaways from Martin Truex Jr.'s popular championship victory in Miami

3 hours ago

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. - Homestead-Miami

Winner's Weekend: Martin Truex Jr. - Homestead-Miami

3 hours ago

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his championship win in his post-race interview | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates his championship win in his post-race interview | 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

5 hours ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares special moment with Rick Hendrick after his last race | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares special moment with Rick Hendrick after his last race | NASCAR VICTORY LANE

5 hours ago

See the full highlights from Martin Truex Jr.'s championship win at Homestead-Miami

See the full highlights from Martin Truex Jr.'s championship win at Homestead-Miami

5 hours ago

Kyle Busch comes up one spot short of the championship I 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

Kyle Busch comes up one spot short of the championship I 2017 HOMESTEAD-MIAMI

5 hours ago

More NASCAR Videos»