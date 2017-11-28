Which is faster: A Formula E car or a cheetah?
Techeetah driver Jean-Éric Vergne travels to South Africa to see if his Formula E car is quicker than a cheetah.
More Motor Videos
Which is faster: A Formula E car or a cheetah?
2 hours ago
Full highlights from the 2017 WEC 6 Hours of Bahrain
8 days ago
The No. 8 Toyota takes the overall win | 2017 6 Hours of Bahrain
8 days ago
Porsche finishes 2nd & 3rd in final LMP1 race | 6 Hours of Bahrain
10 days ago
Steve Torrence calls out NHRA points system after losing title to Brittany Force | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
14 days ago
John Force breaks down in tears as daughter Brittany wins her first Top Fuel title | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
14 days ago
More Motor Videos»
20146-20149