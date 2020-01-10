Ken Rosenthal ranks likelihood of Bryant, Arenado, Lindor & Betts trades this offseason
Superstars Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado, Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts all have been linked to trade rumors this offseason. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal ranks which players of the bunch are most likely to be dealt before the 2020 season.
