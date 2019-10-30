After controversial interference call, Anthony Rendon clubs two-run homer for the Nationals
Video Details
On a play that would have given the Nationals runners on second and third, Trea Turner was called out at first for interference. Anthony Rendon followed with a two-run homer to give Washington a 5-2 lead, but manager Dave Martinez was ejected for arguing after the inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879